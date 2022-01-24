From Gyang Bere, Jos

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has called on Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong to released N310 million outstanding payment for Earned Allowances owed SSANU members of Plateau State University from 2010 to 2020.

The NEC in a communique issued at the end of 41st regular meeting held last Thursday at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife and signed by the National President, Comrade Mohammed Haruna Ibrahim called on the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Yohanna Izam, to mainstream Hazard Allowances to SSANU members’ salaries in the University at the Governing Council’s approved rate of N30,000 since the State Government has released funds for the full implementation of the allowance.

He said, “NEC is aware that Plateau State University, Bokkos is on strike. NEC therefore call on Governor Simon Lalong led administration to release the sum of N310 million for the payment of arrears of Earned Allowances to SSANU members in PLASU.

“It also call on the Prof. Yohanna Izam led Management to mainstream Hazard Allowances to SSANU members’ salaries in PLASU at the Governing Council approved rate of N30,000 since the State Government has released funds for same purpose”.

The Communique further called on the state government to address all other issues that led to the declaration of the indefinite strike in the University as well as called on the management of the University to comply with the decision of SSANU NEC on the correct payment of check off dues to the Union without imposing conditions that are alien to the Trade Union Act.

Plateau State University SSANU branch, had declared an indefinite strike on 21st December, 2021 due to failure of the state government and the University administration to address some of the union’s grievances as contained in the 21 days and 4 weeks ultimatum letters dated 2nd July and 3rd August, 2021 respectively.

The Chairman, Comrade Timnan Rimdap and Secretary, Comrade Fom Dakwak, in the strike declaration letter dated 21st December, 2021 highlighted some of the union’s demands to include; mainstreaming of hazard allowance at the Council approved rate, payment of arrears of Earned Allowances, payment of arrears of the New Minimum Wage from April 2019 to December 2020.

“Adressing the issue of haphazard payment of salaries, constitution of a Board to manage the staff gratuity fund, implementation of the CONTISS 15 salary grade level, calculation of annual leave based on working days and compliance with SSANU NEC decision on the correct payment of check off dues to the union.”

The Union claimed that non of the issues highlighted has been addressed since the declaration of the strike.