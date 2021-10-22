By Henry Uche

The Central Working Committee (CWC) of Senior Staff Association of Shipping, Clearing & Forwarding Agencies, SSASCFA, (TUC) affiliate, has condemned in strong terms a forceful invasion of five shipping companies by operatives of Federal Competition & Consumers Protection Commission (FCCPC) alongside the Nigeria Police personnel on Monday, October 18, who took away some documents, phones and other gadgets.

At an emergency media brief on Wednesday, the President General (PG) of the Association, Harrison Ugochukwu Asonye, said the operatives of FCCPC (unknown to them) came in with armed security men without prior notice.

According to him, the purpose of the invasion was unknown as at the time of filing this report, leaving many in fear and anxiety. He noted that the impression has started crippling activities of shipping companies as some affected businesses have asked their staff to stay off from work at the moment.

“The invasion is a threat to our members’ lives. Two of our members fainted and were rushed to the hospitals owing to the commando style the Commission stormed some shipping companies with armed men.

The personal gadgets of clearing agents who came to carry out their lawful duties were ceased.” The invaded companies Cosco are: Shipping Nigeria Limited, Hullblyth Nigeria Limited, CMA/CGM Nigeria Limited, Lagos & Niger Shipping Agencies Limited ( LANSAL) and Hapag Llyod Shipping Nigeria Limited, while mayhem were unleashed on innocent working members of the union.

