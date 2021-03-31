By Steve Agbota

The Maritime branch of the Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government Owned Companies (SSASCGOC) has vowed to assist the management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to unmask those frustrating the introduction of the electronic call up system.

The union said that it has commenced underground investigations to reveal stakeholders who are bent on frustrating the call up system, as the union commended measures so far put in place by management of the NPA for initiating the e-call up system. The union lauded the new initiative during a capacity building programme it held for its members in Ilorin Kwara state. President, NPA Branch of SSASCGOC, Comrade Abubakar Abdullahi, expressed optimism on the call up system in furtherance to restoring sanity in the port operations.

He added that the innovation had been of tremendous help to port users, despite the handiwork of some elements trying to frustrate the success of the electronic call up system.

According to him, SSASCGOC and its sister labour bodies, the Maritime Workers’ Union of Nigeria would synergise to scuttle attempt of those unhappy with the call up system.

He vowed that the union would do all it can to support the success of the system as well as the management of NPA under the leadership of Hajia Bala Usman.

His words: “They have made a very giant stride because it is not an easy job. For over three years now, NPA have been battling with a modality to clear this menace along the road. There are many groups and security agents in the road but there are many factors that contributed to the gridlock, we are not apportioning blames to anyone but the MD has come out with a very good platform. “If you look at the e-call up system, it is working only that the evil ones are trying to make sure it does not work as to frustrate the efforts of NPA management. We at NPA SSASCGOC, we would not fold our hands; we are working with our sister. We are doing something seriously to support our management and when we come out with it, everyone will know.”

Speaking at the flag off of the three-day programme for members of the union, the President disclosed that a total of 75 personnel from NPA would be trained on welfare and job efficiency.