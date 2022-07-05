National Examinations Council (NECO) has confirmed that its ongoing Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) for school based candidates won’t hold on Saturday, July 9 being the Sallah Day (Eid- Adha).

NECO spokesman, Sani Azeez, in a statement, dispelled rumours that there was NECO examination that was fixed that day, urging Nigerians to disregard the statement.

He said: “NECO is conscious of the importance of religious festivals, hence it has always made adequate provision for such in fixing examination dates. The Council has given a examination free week, beginning from Friday, July 8 to Wednesday, July 13 in the ongoing Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) for school based candidates to enable Muslim faithful have enough time to celebrate the festival.”

He, however, recalled that the 2022 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) for school based candidates began on June 27 and would end on August 12.