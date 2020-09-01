The National Examination Council (NECO) on Monday fixed Sept. 10 as deadline for the registration of schools and examination candidates for the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

A statement by the Registrar/Chief Executive of the council, Prof. Godswill Obioma in Abuja said the examination body would not be subject to extension of the deadline as approved by the Federal Ministry of Education.

Obioma said this was to enable efficient and effective planning for the examination logistics required for the smooth conduct of the 2020 NECO/SSCE (Internal).

He said that the 2020 NECO/SSCE (Internal) would commence on October 5 and would end on November 18.

“The National Examinations Council wishes to remind all stakeholders and the general public that the deadline for the registration of schools and examination candidates for the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) is Thursday, September 10.

“There will not be subject to extension as approved by the Federal Ministry of Education. This is to enable efficient and effective planning for the examination logistics required for the smooth conduct of the 2020 NECO SSCE (Internal)

“NECO hereby reminds all stakeholders and the general public that the 2020 NECO SSCE (Internal) will commence on October 5 and end on November 18.

“We also use this opportunity to notify all stakeholders that the schedule and Examination Time-Table for the 2020 SSCE (External) will soon be released.”