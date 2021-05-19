Last Saturday was a day of joy for the newly sworn executives of South South Chiefs, Elders And Opinion Leaders ( SSCEAOL) in Lagos.

The executives were gaily dressed in their traditional outfit depicting the area that they represent in the South South region.

National Chairman/National Director of the association, Chief Omubo Atuboinoma Harry in his welcome address said “We are inaugurating the new executives to manage the affairs of the association in Lagos State.

He enjoined the new executives to work judiciously towards the purpose of the group. They should take importance and recognition of where they came from and the purpose of oath of office.

The national president disclosed South South Chiefs and Elders is combination of the six states in the Niger Delta. The states are Cross Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers and Lagos State respectively and those in the Diaspora.

He said the association was established to fight the emancipation, marginalisation against poverty, the brain behind the formation of South South Chiefs and Elders is unity, bring the six states together to have a common voice and also collectively to fight against poverty within our area.

Harry further told the gathering that the group is a non political organisation that has done a lot to bridge the gap among the Niger Delta especially the South South states and also to fight against marginalisation, suppression.

“ In terms of unity, we have achieved that.

He recalled that the association was formed in 2012 and has continued to grow in leaps and bounds.

In the same vein, chairman, Lagos State Chapter of the association, Chief Gogo Sampson Ogbilikana disclosed the motto of the association is the voice of unity, good governance and peace for development.

In his words, “ we distinguish ourselves in this regard by ensuring unity and oneness among the sons and daughters of South South and better welfare for our members and live peacefully with our host.

The Vice President/Chairman Inauguration committee of the association Mr Opuda Inala Vice President said we are here today for inauguration and the purpose of the group is to unite the South South people together. It is for us to work together as a people because of what is happening in the country.

Daniel Etukubong, Financial Secretary of the association said “ we are here for the formal inauguration of this great association, the Lagos branch. We have been in existence but today, we have been inaugurated and recognised by the national body. I am highly elated and interesting. I have been looking forward to this day.

Also, I want our brothers and sisters in the South South, wherever you are, let them come and join us and let us join hands together and see how we can form a formidable team to fight against poverty in our region.

Woman Leader of the Lagos Chapter, Mrs Comfort Rollings told the gathering that she will work with the executives and other members to make our women to be happy.