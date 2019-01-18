Chinelo Obogo

Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Babajide Sawno-Olu, has promised to ensure women occupy strategic positions, such as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Economic planning, if he emerges governor.

He made the promise, yesterday, at an interactive session organised by the office of the Lagos APC women leader, Jumoke Okoya-Thomas, entitled: ‘Enabling, empowering and promoting women: Our pact.’

He said women are a very important part of governance and without their participation in public discourse, it would be difficult for a society to make progress.

“Without women’s rights, there is no human rights. Women need to be encouraged to achieve their potential, and when I become governor, I will put policies in place that would ensure rights of women are protected.

“If we are voted into power, we will ensure strategic positions, such as the SSG, would be given to a woman. Even without asking our party elders, I will ensure key ministries, such as economic and budget planning, finance and even the chief of staff are supervised by women.

“Women would take up prominent positions in our cabinet for efficient service delivery. I’ve always believed women are trustworthy and competent, so, we are not going to make such appointments based on sentiments. It is those who are qualified that would be given those positions.

“To ensure the health of our women, we would procure two linear accelerator machines to reduce the burden of breast cancer and we would, also, put enabling laws in place for the development of women,” he said.

On her part, Okoya-Thomas said the interactive session, which attracted women professionals, academics and opinion leaders across the state, would give participants the opportunity to assess the APC candidate and evaluate his polices and manifesto.