Jessica Onyike

The South South People’s Conference (SSOPEC) has lauded Minister of the Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, for insisting on carrying out a forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) even as it recommended that the probe be extended to all federal parastatals.

Chairman of the group, Prof. Sotonye Amakiri, made the call in Port Harcourt when the Niger Delta Student Union Government (NIDSUG) led by its president, Maaloo Dgreat, a visit a visit to SSOPEC, saying Akpabio had showed the determination and drive to stamp out the corruption that had plagued the NDDC through the forensic audit.

“We appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari in his fight against corruption in all sectors of the economy. SSOPEC wants all ministers in Nigeria to emulate Senator Akpabio and also do a thorough forensic audit in agencies and parastatals under their supervision to checkmate fraud. We thank the EFCC acting Chairman, Mr. Ibrahim Magu for his good works in fighting crime; the international community is appreciating efforts by the EFCC in combating the menace of corruption,” he said.

Amakiri advised the NIDSUG executive to use the body to stop crime, cultism and other social vices going on in higher institutions in the South South.