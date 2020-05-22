The South South Peoples Conference (SSOPEC) has lauded the appointment of Prof. Ibrahim Gambari as Chief of staff to President Mohammadu Buhari, saying his choice was the best for the country.

SSOPEC chairman, Prof. Sotonye Amakiri, in a statement, said President Buhari’s choice of Prof. Gambari “is like a beautiful bride to the heart of Nigerians due to his international exposure, ranging from being a technocrat, diplomat, former Secretary General of the United Nations for Political Affairs and also Special Adviser on Africa in the UN.”

He said Gambari would use his experience and exposure to place Nigeria in good shape both in world politics and the growth of the country’s economy.

Amakiri also urged the President not to relent in his efforts in cutting the cost governance by implementing the Steve Orosanya Report, which recommended the merger of some Federal Government agencies and parastatals.