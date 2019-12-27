Afro juju creator, Sir Shina Peters will on Saturday lead other music stars to Abidap Hotels, Mosan, Ipaja, Lagos, as the hospitality platform celebrates its 35th anniversary.

According to the hotel’s Managing Director, Chief Tony Adenubi, it’s going to be a 3-in-1 celebration, with Abidap marking its 35 years of existence, the MD’s 65th birthday and also the hotel’s end of the year party.

Adenubi said that the choice of SSP was borne out of his long time relationship with the music star as well as being the first artiste to perform at Abidap Hotels.

While Ebenezer Obey and King Sunny Ade are performing as guest artistes, other musicians lined up for the shindig include Megga 99, Lanre Teriba, Segun Blessing, and Alabi Pasuma.