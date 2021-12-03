From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A Senior Secondary School 3 student of a private school in Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State is now on the run after he allegedly beat one of the teachers in the school to death.

The suspect, identified as Michael Ogbefe allegedly gave the deceased teacher, Joseph Ossai, some punches that left him with bloody nose and mouth.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Local sources said Ossai was rushed to a private hospital from where he was referred to a government hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Until his unfortunate death, Ossai was in charge of Agricultural Science and Biology in the school.

Trouble was said to have started when the late teacher flogged the suspect’s younger sister, one Promise who was involved in a dispute with her classmate.

As a result, the suspect angrily left the school premises, only to stage a return and headed straight to the staff room for a fight with the teacher.

Some sources alleged that the suspect went home to get a charm before the fight.

The victim collapsed after receiving punches from the suspect.

Contacted on Friday in Asaba, Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe confirmed the incident.

Edafe said the suspect was still on the run, adding that manhunt for him has been intensified.

He noted that the sister who was flogged was in protective custody, explaining that she was not arrested.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .