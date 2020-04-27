Tony Osauzo, Benin

Less than 48 hours after he resigned his appointment, no fewer than 25 operatives of State Security Services (SSS), reportedly invaded the residence of former Chief of Staff to Governor Godwin Obaseki, Taiwo Akerele in Benin City, yesterday evening.

The operatives were said to have arrested Akerele’s Personal Assistant, Jaspa Olowojoba, who they reportedly used to search Akerele’s house located off 1st Ugbor Road in Benin City. Akerele resigned his position as Chief of Staff last Friday night and was replaced by Ethan Uzamere.

It was gathered that SSS operatives arrived his residence at about 5 pm in an 18-seater bus and three vehicles of Operation Wabaizigan.

A security detail to the governor was said to have called Olowojoba to come and remove Akerele’s personal belongings from his former office but Olowojoba replied that he would come and do that on today.

Not satisfied, the security detail was said to have prevailed on him to come and the security men were said to have allowed him to remove all his belongings and then followed him home when he removed the last consignments of Akerele’s belongings.

At the time of this report, Akerele and Olowojoba’s lines were switched off while the whereabouts of Akerele, who earlier in the day reportedly received visitors in his house, was unknown.