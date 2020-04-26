Tony Osauzo, Benin

Less than 48 hours after he resigned his appointment, no fewer than 25 operatives of State Security Services (SSS), reportedly invaded the residence of Taiwo Akerele, former Chief of Staff to Governor Godwin Obaseki, in Benin City this evening.

The operatives were said to have arrested Akerele’s Personal Assistant, Jaspa Olowojoba, whom they reportedly used to search Akerele’s house located off 1st Ugbor Road in Benin City, even as the whereabouts of Akerele was unknown as of press time.

Recall that Akerele resigned his position as Chief of Staff last Friday night and was replaced by Ethan Uzamere as the new Chief of staff.

‎

It was gathered that SSS operatives arrived his residence at about 5 pm in an 18-seater bus and three vehicles of Operation Wabaizigan.

‎

A security detail to the governor was said to have called Olowojoba to come and remove Akerele’s personal belongings from his former office but Olowojoba replied that he would come and do that on Monday.

Not satisfied, the security detail was said to have prevailed on him to come and the security men were said to have allowed him to remove all his belongings and then followed him home when he removed the last consignments of Akerele’s belongings.

At the time of this report, Akerele and Olowojoba’s phine lines were switched off while the whereabouts of Akerele, who earlier in the day reportedly received visitors in his house, were unknown.

“They called his PA severally that he should come and collect Akerele’s personal belongings so that the new Chief of Staff could resume but Olowojoba said he would come for them on Monday but he insisted and when he went they allowed him to remove all his belongings and when they were going with the last consignment, SSS went with him to Akerele’s house.

“They ransacked his house and then went away with his PA but Akerele’s whereabouts were unknown”, a source close to Akerele, said.