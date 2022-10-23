From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

It was a great reunion over the weekend as the 1982 set of St Augustine’s College, kabba, Kogi State came together to honour their past teachers and provide social amenities to their Alma mata

The old school boys who

marked their 40 years anniversary in a colourful ceremony at the school’s hall used the occasion to give back to the school which they said has moulded them citizens of note with some of them becoming traditional rulers, Professors , Lawyers, Journalists, Business moguls and all other callings of life.

The occasion which brought all the students, teachers and friends of the school together was use to hand over various projects donated by the 1982 set to the school, while some of their old teachers s and school staff some of who are in their 90s were honoured with cash awards .

The old students also gave career talks to the students with Prof Jide Jimoh of the Lagos State University who doubled as the chairman planning committee giving talks to students on how to become a professional Journalist while Prof Johnson Juwon Orugun of the Kogi State University, Ayingba gave talks on why students should not partake in cultism .

The paper was delivered by Dr Joseph Dare Enimola on behalf of Prof Johnson Orugun .

The former Managing Director of Daily Trust Newspaper Ltd and now a traditional ruler – the Akogun of Iffe- Olukotun, Oba Ishaq Ajibola delivered a paper on how to become a successful Entrepreneur while the the Spoke man of Atiku Campaign organization and former National Publicity Secretary of People’s Democratic Party, Kola Ologbondiyan delivered a paper on politics for those who may be interested in politics in future

In his welcome address, the Head Boy of the 1982 set who is now a senior Lecturer at the Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, Mr Simeon Ehoniyotan recalled how the school has moulded them to become who they are today and thanked God for sparing their lives to witness their 40 years after passage from the school.

Prof Jide Jimoh who spoke on behalf of the 1982 set said they have decided to pool their resources together to provide some projects as a way of expressing gratitude to their Alma mata and the teachers who were outstanding in disciplining and imparting knowledge to them.

The occasion witnessed cultural dances and was also used by various speakers to encourage the students on the need for them to be diligent in their studies, upright and law abiding so as to become prominent people in future.

Among the teachers honoured with cash gifts include the then Agriculture teacher, Mr Raphael Awuto, the Literature teacher, Mr Izogbana , the Commerce teacher ,Mr Arogundade , the English teacher, Mr Adeniyi and the Chief Cook of the college, Mrs Dukia

Some of the items provided for the school included text books of different subjects, chairs and lockers for the students, desks , tables and chairs for the teachers, among others

Receiving the items, the Principal of the school, Mr Abolusoro expressed gratitude to the old students and promised that items donated will be judiciously utilized even as he called on other old school boys to emulate the 1982 set to lift the school to a higher height.