Christianity in Igboland

The journey of a thousand mile, they say, starts with a step, and this strictly applies to the historical origin of St Christopher’s Anglican Church Onitsha. The European benevolence and their attending missio-evangelical passion for lost souls brought them to the Niger River bank in 1857 for missionary enterprise.

Thus, the history of St Christopher’s Church, Odoakpu Onitsha is to a reasonable extent as old as the inception of Christianity in Igbo geographical milieu. A brief survey and rundown of the activities of the missionaries in the early days of their arrival in Igboland will make a solid historical foundation vis-à-vis the origin of St Christopher’s Anglican Church, Onitsha. It was reliably gathered that the missionaries landed in Onitsha on July 25, 1857 at about 4:00p.m. The following day, on July 26, 1857, precisely on a Sunday, they held a church service on board the steamer and they read from Luke 19:10 “For the Son of Man came to seek and save those who are lost”. At about 2:00p.m on the same day, Dr Baikie, Davis, Rev Crowther, Rev J.C. Taylor, Mr May, Barter Dalton and Captain Grant went to meet Obi Akazua – the King of Onitsha at that time and there they promised to pay him another visit the next day. On Monday July 27, 1857, they returned to Obi Akazua as promised and explained their mission in Igboland.

The establishment of the mission house

To put the records straight and lend a voice of inquisition, one may need to ask certain questions as: from where did the missionaries operate i.e. where did they reside? In whose house were they living when they arrived in Igboland? One may not successfully answer these questions neither could one confidently write the history of St Christopher’s Church Onitsha without bringing into question the situation of the first mission compound of the missionaries. The missionaries were well received by the king and his people and upon request were offered a place of lodging. However, considering the primitiveness and the bushy nature of the available surroundings and structures offered, and considering the risk of exposing oneself to wild beasts and animals, chose to move to Chief Menyua’s house situated within the old cemetery axis as a temporal residence. It was from Chief Menyua’s house they found a piece of land on which the mission house was to be built. On the 2nd day of August, which was Rev’d. J.C Taylor’s first Sunday in his new station; he wrote this in his journal “Where am I this day? Where is my stated congregation who want me in hearty response of our beautiful liturgy? Where is the pulpit to deliver the message of the Sovereign God, the universal king? I am now plainly in a strange country”.

At 10:30a.m, he conducted divine service for the first time in Igbo land. He began with the beautiful hymn “Jesus shall reign where’re the sun”, and many of the traders joined him in the tune. He preached in the open air from 2 Corinthians 10:14, and about 260 to 400 half-dressed men and women and naked boys and girls were in attendance. In the afternoon of the same day, at about 4:30p.m, he had another service in the king’s palace “Okwu Eze,” using the same text as he used in the morning to a congregation of about 500-600 souls. Simon Jonas was his interpreter. That week, 12 children were brought to them for education and J.C. Taylor wrote “I looked up on them as the commencement of our direct missionary work’’. Barely three months in Igboland, October 25, 1857 to be precise, Taylor wrote “If there is any portion of the heathen world which would be born to God a day, this (Onitsha) is the place”. At this time, the missionaries moved from Chief Menyua’s house to Okagbue Agba’s compound situated somewhere within Venn Road and Christ Church axis. It was from there they started the foundation of the mission house that is today known as St Christopher’s Church Old Compound. On December 11, 1857, Revd. J.C. Taylor laid the foundation of the mission house and on the 18th of March 1858, the house was completed and at about 4:00p.m of the same day, the missionaries packed into it as their official residence. On the 21st of March 1858, the first church service in St Christopher’s Anglican Church Onitsha was held and Rev’d Taylor preached the sermon from Ezra 5:1 with a beautiful hymn.

Planting of new churches

It must be noted that at this time in history, St Christopher’s Church Onitsha was the only official worship place for the early missionaries and consequently the “Diocesan Church Centre”. The Lord kept adding to the church those who were being saved. When the congregation started increasing, the missionaries saw it as an answered prayer and a great opportunity to win the whole of Igboland to Christ. Consequently, the missionaries moved to ‘Taylor’s land’ towards the Niger riverbank to establish a worship place that is today known as Christ Church Onitsha (Ebube Niger). Thus, Christ Church was the offshoot of St Christopher’s Church consequent of overflow in the numerical strength of the converted congregation. With further increase in the number of the new converts, there was need to expand the missionary base at the old compound. With respect to this and for the expansion of Christ’s kingdom in Igboland, in 1864 and 1868, Immanuel Church and St Stephen’s Church Onitsha both in inland town were founded respectively. The early missionaries to have planted up to four churches within the space of 10 years was a great achievement considering the religio-cultural terrain of Igboland at that time and the herculean nature of missions.

St. Christopher Church as children’s church

Every Church is peculiar and unique and has something for which it is known. St Christopher’s Anglican church from outset has a peculiar nature and feature for which it is known in the missionary days. The church cared so much for children’s welfare. Thus, the presence of children is one important feature in the old mission compound. At that time, St Christopher’s Church was referred to as Uka Umuaka (Children’s Church). Before the arrival of the missionaries, the Igbo people kill twins or worse still throw them away in the evil forest to die. They see the birth of twins as abomination/taboo “Alu/Nso ala” in the land. Thus, the missionaries that were residing in the mission house (St Christopher’s Church) engaged on a campaign against the killing of twins. In 1863, the missionaries started collecting and nurturing twin children abandoned at the Ozalla evil forest. Ozalla evil forest is the piece of land that today houses the All Saints’ Cathedral through bishop’s court. All the children that were thrown away in the Ozalla evil forest are thus brought to the mission house to be nurtured and nursed. Indeed, St Christopher’s Church wasn’t only meeting the spiritual needs of the people, it was also meeting their health needs as their concern to save the children’s lives brought about the establishment of a dispensary for easy administration of drugs which in turn gave birth to Iyi Enu Mission Hospital Ogidi and it was admirably managed by Edith Warner Maxwell by 1897. The gong of the spiritual vibrancy of the church and the establishment of health facilities was noised in Onitsha and environs and as a testimony to this, the first Obosi converts who were 57 in number comprising 22 children, 18 men and 17 women were baptized at St Christopher in the year 1884.

The foundation stone-laying of the old church building

St Christopher’s Anglican Church continued growing under the pastorate and leadership of the early missionaries. Many people gave their lives to Christ, but since St Christopher’s church was not an adult church, the new converts were attending other CMS churches within the Onitsha metropolis and this consequently affected the numerical strength of the church. However, the few people in their little numerical strength who have been taught to love the Lord, grew in faith and in due course decided to erect a new structure for the service of the Lord. This was welcomed with jubilation and excitement as many of the members whose lives have been touched but in the Diaspora were willing to join in this divine project. To the glory of God, the old church building was started, and on October 23, 1953, St Christopher’s old church building’s Foundation stone-laying ceremony was done and presided over by the Rt. Rev. C.J. Patterson, the then bishop on the Niger. As a typical children’s church, the church was dedicated to children considering the inscription on the plaque of the foundation stone, “Suffer the little children to come unto me and forbid them not, for of such is the kingdom of God”.

Inauguration of St. Christopher’s church as a parish

The fact that St Christopher’s church was known as Uka Umuaka affected her and brought about delay in some of the statuses she was supposed to have attained. For a very long time, all children in Onitsha worshipped at St Christopher’s Church while the adults worshipped at Christ Church, Immanuel church, St Stephen’s Church and later St Andrews’ Church. The church ab initio was meant to be for Uka Umuaka alone, but this long-standing idea was thwarted in the year 2000 by the late Archbishop Onyemelukwe when he was set to declare the church a parish ‘adult’ church. The church formally was on February 20, 2000 inaugurated as a full-fledged parish by the late Most Rev’d Jonathan Onyemelukwe. The late Archbishop was overwhelmed both by what he saw on that day and by his prior knowledge of the spiritual status of the church. He indeed felt the presence of God in the Church, most glaringly the spiritual sensitivity and sanity of the church compound. Thus, as a prophet who knows the history of the church decided to name St Christopher’s church “The Hallowed Ground”. He on that day of inauguration declared that St Christopher’s Church is hereby converted into adult and children church and will no longer be referred to as only Children’s Church (Uka Umuaka).

The growth of the church

The growth of the church considering the nature as Uka Umuaka was a surprise to many. Surprisingly the population of the church as at 1985 was 56, including children and adult. It was a serious concern for Vicar Nwanja who was manning the church at that time. The numerical strength of the church was such a concern to Nwanja that he evidently always prayed that God will add more people to his church. Some of the 56 members are still living and active members of the church today. They are, however, not limited to Joseph Ilechukwu, Goddy Udochukwu, Nnamdi Igwegbe, Innocent Aneke, Afocha family, Emma Obidiegwu and Johnson Eze (whose son is now one of the Choirmasters). The Lord continued to add to the number of the church in fulfillment of the prayer of Vicar Nwanja. Today, the church that recorded 56 members are recording attending members of about 1,500 and still counting. God opened different avenues through which the church increased in her numerical strength. The first and the profound is that God gave the church a teaching ministry where lives that are drawn to Christ are nurtured. Many of the nurtured lives, therefore, decided to stay back not minding the distance, when they saw that the church has the word of life. No wonder a good number of people that worship in St Christopher’s Church come from a very far distance.

St. Christopher’s church as “EFAC Church”

St Christopher’s Anglican church is known in Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) as “EFAC Church”. This does not mean it is owned/built by EFAC neither does it mean it is only EFAC that worship there, it simply implies that it is the place of nurture of EFAC in the eastern Nigeria, when no other church could accommodate and put up with them, as they have suffered so many untold stories previously from people who considered them enemies of the church. Thus, St Christopher’s church is the spiritual headquarter of EFAC in Nigeria. In 1986, EFAC officially commenced their fellowship and activities in St Christopher’s Church, although it was not easy for them at the cradle as the fellowship encountered many challenges that could have aborted her existence. Before now, many believers in the Anglican Church due to the hostility of the leadership of the church, were secret disciples of Christ, attending different prayer houses. However, the arrival of EFAC in St Christopher was a sigh of relief and a kind of reunion for all and sundry. Thus, the revival which started in the Anglican Church, which also was divinely predestined gave birth to Evangelical Fellowship in the Anglican Communion (EFAC). At this point, EFAC still in infancy needed nurturing and a cradle bed from where she will grow and shine forth. However, by God’s mercies and by divine intervention, the fellowship thrived and formed the bedrock of evangelism in Anambra State and beyond. The late Most Rev. Jonathan Onyemelukwe played a significant role towards the sustenance of the fellowship in the diocese. His fatherly discretion and charity, as well as his approval and support saw to the commencement and establishment of EFAC in the Diocese on the Niger. Vicar J. O. Nwanja a native of Nibo in Awka South Local Government Area, who was in charge of St Christopher’s Church then, also did a fantabulous work and must be appreciated in a special way. He pastored the church from 1975 to 1991 and his love and passion for the body of Christ made him allow EFAC to thrive and grow. The foundational leader of the EFAC group was Bro. Fred Nwangwu now Ven Fred Nwachukwuma (Rtd). He fought ‘beasts of Ephesus’ to ensure that the fire that was rekindled in the Anglican Church through EFAC fellowship was not quenched. As had already been stated, it was not easy for EFAC to spread the gospel all around Onitsha because of persecutions that came both from within and without, but with spirit inspired enthusiasm, the gospel was spread beyond Onitsha. It is worthy to mention that many renowned Evangelists and Clergymen have been members of St Christopher through EFAC ministry. It is equally important to note that most members of St Christopher’s Church were drawn in through the gospel of Christ, which EFAC proclaimed. One of the best things God did for us was to give us leaders that are hungry and zealous for his house. EFAC of St Christopher’s Church has successfully been led by many brethren among whom are Evang Nchedo Mmadu as the first group leader who nurtured this fellowship with his innovative leadership prowess and programmes like: Miracle and Revival Hours respectively, Bible Studies and what was called Refreshment time. During his tenure a lot of spiritual impacts were made and many souls won unto the Lord. The young EFAC group under him recorded some structural achievements which include: renovation of St Christopher’s Church building, as well as procurement of evangelical bus. Evang. Nchedo Mmadu’s achievements in his first tenure made the group to later re-elect him as their leader between 2004 – 2006. In 1995 a new leadership emerged with Bro Chinedu Nnakwue (now Rev’d Canon) as their leader. Bro Nnakwue complemented the works started by his predecessor and with the joint support of his executive, took the group to another level. After him was Bro Nathaniel Okafor who took over the mantle of EFAC leadership from Bro Nnakwue in 1999 and his tenure embarked on another dimension of evangelical campaign which led the group to more spiritual reawakening. His tenure purchased two evangelical buses, big generator and built an ultra-modern lavatory for the church among other things. His tenure also introduced a publication known as “His Herald Magazine” whose maiden edition was launched during the group’s anniversary celebration in the year 2000.

Bro Nathaniel’s tenure was lauded as he handed over to his successor Bro Innocent Chikelue as their new leader in 2007. During his two tenures, his leadership majored on in-house teachings, revival meetings and aggressive mission outreaches. During his tenure, the group purchased two evangelical buses, which is still in use till today. He introduced a new publication known as “Shepherd’s View”. The group also erected a church building at Eziagulu Otu in Niger West diocese, which was initiated by the previous leadership, but was later destroyed by rainstorm and flood. This was one of the legacies of the group’s mission exploits. At the completion of the church with every necessary thing needed – altar table, altar rail, pulpit, reading desk and a lectern. The church was dedicated and named after St Christopher’s Church by the then bishop on the Niger, Rt Rev’d Ken Sandy Okeke. Consequent of a misunderstanding that ensued between the leadership of EFAC and the Church leadership, EFAC was ordered to stop meeting in the church and this ban which lasted for two months made some of her members to leave for other churches. To curb this, the leadership of EFAC approached one of the brethren who is currently the leader of EFAC, Bro Nnamdi Igwegbe and he gave a portion in his father’s property at No 3, Ozomagala Street where fellowships are held every Tuesday and Thursday with hired seats and canopies. This is how EFAC St Christopher’s was sustained until the bishop adjudged the case and brought them back to the church. In the year 2011, Bro Onyebuchi Ugwuanyi was elected as St Christopher’s EFAC leader and this turned another new page for the group as he served for two tenures. In his tenure, the group broke another record, which cannot easily be forgotten no matter what. They erected an office complex of four-storey building that was near 90 per cent completion before its collapse one fateful Monday. The testimony is that the building did not collapse the previous day being Sunday when brethren were in the building holding one meeting or the other in the different rooms of the building. In the year 2017, Bro Nnamdi Igwegbe who is the current leader was elected the 7th leader of the group. This new and present leadership has ensured that all the activities they inherited from their predecessors continued. They are trying their best under the present leadership of Rev’d Canon Chibueze Abone. The current EFAC leadership created what she called “Elders’ Council” that cuts across all the past leaders and some renowned elders so as to help provide counsel, supervision and direction in the leadership of the fellowship. Under this leadership as well, the group donated a beautiful pulpit for the new church edifice, as well as other numerous things they have achieved and in view. Indeed, EFAC activities in St Christopher’s church vis-à-vis mission and evangelism cannot be overemphasized. Despite all odds, God is still taking the ministry to another level and the gates of hell shall not prevail against her.

St. Christopher’s church as pacesetters

It is common for people to enjoy things they don’t know how it started as some of the practices we have in the church now were not obtainable before the arrival of EFAC. Many people who do not understand the move thought that EFAC came to ridicule and mock the doctrines of the church. Unfortunately, the reverse was the case. Through scriptural backups and logical reasoning, they were able to stop some of the church practices that were not helping the church and also started up the ones that are of great benefit to the church. Most significantly of all is the issue of bazaar sales that was practiced all over the Anglican church. St Christopher’s church reasoned thoughtfully about bazaar sales and found out the church loses a lot of money through that, as many people buy things worth hundreds of thousands and took home without paying. They saw that a bird at hand is worth two in the bush. This made them to abolish the idea of bazaar in their church and for the first time in the history of Anglican Church in the eastern part of Nigeria, cash harvest was introduced in 1998 to be precise. The cash harvest notion was met with criticism and backlash all through the diocese. Many people kicked against it and called St Christopher’s church all sorts of names. This in part was because some people thought our church was ‘over spiritual’, while the economy minded group criticized it because of the huge sums of ‘unpayable’ money generated during harvest bazaar sales. It was an all-against one fight in the Diocese on the Niger, albeit nothing stands in the way of the most high. This was evident as not long after, many churches succumbed to the cash harvest notion and like wildfire it spread throughout the diocese and beyond.

Apart from the abolition of bazaar sales, when many churches were worshipping in vernacular, the church considered that there are foreigners, who live and worship with us in our services and that these people needed to be considered for effective propagation of the gospel. This missiological mindset made the church to opt for alternative language that will carry even foreigners along in our services. The year 1996 nevertheless heralded St Christopher’s Church’s first English service in the diocese. This development was welcomed by many people within the vicinity although not without criticism. Today, virtually every church in the diocese worship in English Language, as well as in vernacular. St Christopher’s church indeed is pacesetter when it comes to innovations and showing others the right way for them to follow.

Posting of church workers to St. Christopher

All the church workers that have served in St Christopher’s from 1996-2014 have done marvelously well in moving the church from one stage to another. The following clergymen and church teachers respectively, with their years of service have served in St Christopher’s church as follows: Rev’d Abraham Okekeze 1996-2002; Rev’d D. N. Kamuche 2002-2005; Rev’d Canon Paul Enwonwu 2005-2006; Rev’d Charles Oraelosi 2006-2010; Rev’d Chris Amaku 2006; Rev’d Rufus Ezenwaka 2010-2013; Ven Chidi Nwadike 2013-2014; Rev’d Canon Chibueze Abone 2014 till Date; Rev’d Ifeanyi Azubike 2015-2018; and Rev’d Obi Chindo 2018-2019.

With the efforts of the EFAC ministry in evangelism and missions, the church was growing significantly in their numerical strength. This made the then bishop on the Niger, the late Archbishop Onyemelukwe to deem it necessary to send a clergyman to the church. And some of the clergymen have contributed significantly, evangelically and structurally to the growth of this church. All other clergymen (the team ministers) and church workers who served in St Christopher’s Church did their best and contributed their quota to the spiritual growth of the church. We appreciate their efforts and contributions and pray the Lord to reward them sumptuously.

St. Christopher’s church gets a new name

Many Church workers that served in St Christopher tapped into the anointing of promotion embedded in this hallowed ground. The fact that God is the rewarder of those who diligently seek Him is a truth found in the life and ministry of Rev’d Canon Abone. As a reward for his hard work and selfless services to the Lord’s vineyard, the news of his preferment in December 2017 as Canon of All Saint’s Cathedral was welcomed by St Christopher’s congregation with great pleasure and a deserving honour. Thus, it pleased the Lord to uplift our Vicar to be a Canon. On the 22nd day of April 2018, his institution and induction took place. On that glorious epoch making occasion, God decided to give our church a new name through the instrumentality of the Bishop on the Niger, Rt. Rev. Dr. Owen Nwokolo who after seeing the eloquent spiritual vibrancy despite attacks from within and without, as well as the immaculate physical glamour of our church christened it “The Living Church’’.

Other facts about St. Christopher

St Christopher’s Church is a centre of attraction when it comes to spiritual matters. They have so many illustrious sons and daughters whom the Lord is using in various ways to build his church. There are about 10 knights and ladies of St Christopher, many Gideonites on the Niger (GON) and Diocesan Merit Awardees (DMA) who use their time, life and resources to serve the Lord. St Christopher’s church has about six women and men’s groups, they have Young Wives, they have vibrant organizations in the church viz: Anglican Youth Fellowship (AYF) who have gone for diocesan competitions severally and came back victoriously, Anglican Boys’ Fellowship (ABF) whose services were felt significantly, Anglican Students’ Ministry, Anglican Children’s Ministry, Girls’ Guild. St Christopher’s Church has a formidable choir and members of Boys’ and Girls’ Brigade, the Hallowed Youth Assembly, and interestingly, all these organizations and ministries are waxing strong.