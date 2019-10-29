Simeon Mpamugoh

It was a bouquet of creativity recently as St Francis Catholic Secondary School (SFCSS), Idimu, Lagos marked its second annual Jesuit arts and culture festival.

The event, which took place at Layola Jesuit Jubilee Building witnessed several forms of arts on display by the students. It ranges from visual, dance and music to drama.

Flagging off the event, the administrator of SFCSS, Rev. Fr. Leo Muoneme said that the essence of the festival was to “inspire hope, creativity, and imagination in our children.”

He said. “We all know that the political landscape has been shaky, but we know that with hope, faith, resilience and leadership training we implant in the heart and mind of our children, there would be a switch and turnaround someday.”

“Sometimes people colour politics with religion with the intention of dividing the people. So, when we tend to promote culture in the school, we do it with the intention of uniting, strengthening and making our students value themselves, and what they have.

He claimed that through the festival, the school was promoting unity, peace, and harmony among Nigerian students, adding that other roles were the fact that its admission was solely on merit, stressing “SFCSS is one school where someone is admitted not because he comes from a particular ethnic group, faith or a nephew of our cardinal. This is one school where for us merit is the watchword.

“We conduct our entrance exams, rank highest to the lowest, pick the best, and bring them in and train them to become Nigerians who should have that hope that they can actually contribute something to nation-building today and tomorrow.

According to him, the school is concerned about instilling good quality leadership abilities in its students who will take over from where the old generation of leaders had stopped.

The Dean, Faculty of Vocational Studies of SFCSS, Mr. Oyindamola Olawale in his remarks said, “With regards to the visual art, our students have been trying their best to make sure they showcase Nigeria culture in terms of art and other cultural aspects, taught in the school.

“Some of the artworks on display at this festival are the handiwork of the students, which they are being trained. We have ceramics, cartons, crafts, paintings, sculptures, textiles and metal works. Indeed, the students are really amazing in replicating what they are taught.

“The teachers too have been great putting in their best, and allowing their various experiences to bear as evidenced in the body of works. As a dean of the vocational studies, I’m highly impressed. I didn’t know the students would be able to produce some of the fantastic works on display. It is really amazing looking at the way the moulds, designs, and shapes turned out,” Olawale said.