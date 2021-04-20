By Simeon Mpamugoh

One of the foremost Jesuit schools in Nigeria, St. Francis Catholic Secondary School (SFCSS), Idimu, Lagos, recently clocked 30. and the school rolled out the drums to celebrate the occasion.

At the ceremony, the Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Reverend (Dr.) Alfred Adewale Martins, warned leaders to stop making unncessary demands on the students and that any method adopted by individuals or governments to wipe out Christian foundation in Christian schools would not be accepted.

He also kicked against foisting alien cultures on students, contrary to their beliefs, and stressed that the action amounted to religious intolerance, which is inappropriate in a secular country.

Archbishop Martins observed that 30 years of SFCSS has been impactful, adding that, since the Jesuit-run Catholic school was founded, it succeeded in educating young minds with values that have endured and made a difference in students. He called on ther state governments to emulate Lagos State and hand over missionary schools to their owners.

“The government can come in, in the areas of provision of infrastructures, learning materials, welfare of staff and security, particularly in public schools, as we believe that there is hope in Nigeria as far as education is concerned.” he said.

In his address, the head of the Northwest Africa Province, the Society of Jesus, Very Reverend. Chukwuyenum Afiawari, said, “We are grateful that we can celebrate the 30th anniversary of the school founded by a Jesuit priest, Fr. Francis Kusimano. So, we give thanks to the Lord for what has happened in SFCSS in the last three decades and also to commit the future to God’s care and love.

“Jesuits are known for quality education. Excellence is our trademark all over the world. This is our fifth century of Jesuit education, so, for almost 500 years, we have been involved in education at all levels in different parts of the world. So in St. Francis, it is no less than another Jesuit-run school, therefore, we still bring in same culture of excellence, striving for the magic, not only intellectual but also all-rounded formation for all our students. We try to imbibe that in the staff so that they can be excellent in what they do.

“This is really a terrible image for the country and it truly breaks my heart that our students cannot be in school in a safe, secure environment to do the type of learning that they need for their future and the well-being of this country and our world.

“I do hope that all stakeholders that cut across religion, political, civil, and parents can put hands together, including all our security services, to ensure that our children are safe, secure, and they can go about their learning without hindrance.”

Administrator of SFCSS, Rev. Fr. Leo Muoneme, said three decades of Jesuit Catholic education was worth celebrating, “Our Pearl anniversary and cultural day celebration will be quiet. We still desire to express our gratitude to God and mark our anniversary as part of our annals of Jesuit education history.”