Lukman Olabiyi

The old boys association of St John’s Grammar School Ile-Ife, Osun State, has conducted an electronic poll system to elect their new executives.

The association opted for electronic poll system to elect its new executives due to COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world.

The voting pattern was chosen to comply with social distancing and government regulations on COVID-19.

The election which was held on Saturday, May, 2 also also enabled members of the association in over 20 locations in four continents to fill their ballots and vote.

Mr. Lanke Bakare, who gave details of how the election was conducted electronically said: “We used Google Forms. Google Forms are used to create online surveys and quizzes.

These are sent to our members for completion and received back for analysis. It allows you to design the format you want your survey to take and the type of response you want. Responses are automatically collated and easily copied to windows for further analysis. Members voted from Nigeria, Canada, United Kingdom, United States, Denmark,Australia, South Africa among other countries.”

The secretary of the electoral committee, Mr. Yomi Layinka disclosed that no fewer than 218 members participated in the election of the 11-member executive of the association.

The new executive council include Festus Osoba, (president), Olajide Makinde, (First Vice President), Jibola Awoseyi, (Second Vice President) and Ike Diaku, (Third Vice President).