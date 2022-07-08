As part of its humanitarian obligation to parishioners and other members of the public, St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Oke-Afa, Lagos will be holding a free medical outreach on Saturday, 9th July 2022 at the church premises.

According to a press statement from St Christopher’s Board of Collectors, organisers of the medical outreach, the event commences at 8 am and will see medical personnel test people for various medical conditions including eyes, diabetes, blood pressure, Hepatitis, Typhoid fever, malaria and PSA ( for men above 40).

There will also be a deworming programme for children and adults.

The statement quoted organisers of the outreach as urging members of the public to turn out en masse for the programme.

According to Iyke Ogbuanu, Chairman planning Committee of the Medical Outreach, “the programme is meant to address and take care of the contemporary health issues ravaging the community”.

Continuing, Ogbonna said: “The medical outreach will be beneficial to all and sundry in our community and environs without recourse to the rich or poor, religion, ethnic or racial affiliation”

On his part, President of St. Christopher Board of Collectors, Pharmacist Martins Igbonacho, the programme presents a veritable opportunity for people to know their health status.

Igbonacho disclosed that the St. Christopher Board of Collectors deemed it fit to organise the medical outreach to also help sensitize the public on the need for regular medical checks.

“This is a noble act to humanity and we urge everyone to participate, it is free, and no kobo will be charged. A certificate of participation will be issued to all facilitators and participants at the end of the programme”, Igbonacho said.