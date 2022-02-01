A bill seeking the establishment of St. Philomena College of Nursing, on Tuesday, passed the second reading in Edo House of Assembly.

Leading the debate for the passage of the bill, the House Committee Chairman on Health, Emma Okoduwa (PDP-Esan North-East II), said that if passed, it would further enhance the development of the health sector in the state.

Okoduwa noted that the bill was to provide legal framework for the upgrade of the institution, adding that it would contribute immensely to the growth of the private sector.

Also speaking, the Deputy Speaker, Roland Asoro, said that the bill would succeed in removing the youth from the streets and increase the state’s internally-generated revenue (IGR).

He added that it would also provide job opportunities for those who would be involved in the training of the students.

According to Asoro, the bill is a demonstration of the Gov. Godwin Obaseki-led administration’s focused and purposeful leadership, hence a welcome development.

In his own contribution, the Majority Leader, Henry Okhuarobo, described education as one of the strength of the state.

“We all have connections with St. Philomena hospital which gave birth to this school. If the bill approved, the institution will stand the test of time,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that tther lawmakers unanimously supported the passage of the bill.

The Speaker, Marcus Onobun, consequently referred the bill to the house committee on health, with a mandate to fine-tune it and report back to the house. (NAN)