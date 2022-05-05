In a bid to promote good health at the grassroots, St. Remy Foundation and Apollo Chennai – India organized a free health screening programme-cum-health walk recently. The programme was titled “Walkathon for a healthier tomorrow.”
The walk kicked off at Lagos Television ground and stopped at Ikeja bus stop, Lagos.
Some medical experts on hand to attend to participants were Dr. Nevile Solomon, a cardiac surgeon, Dr. Sanker, orthopedic and spine surgeon, Dr. Deepak Raghavan, urologist and renal transplant surgeon, Mr. Ragil Raghunathan and manager, International Patient Services, Mr.Obetta.
Most of the patients who spoke to the media expressed joy at being beneficiaries of the two-day programme.
