Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The German Government, has stepped up its contribution to the United Nations Development Programme’s (UNDP) Regional Stabilisation Facility (RSF) for the Lake Chad Region to €40 million (N18 billion).

The development followed its additional donation of €15 million to the project and an envisaged payment of a further €15 million in 2021.

The Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Abuja, in a statement made available to Daily Sun, said: “The government of Germany has released an additional contribution of 15 Mio. EUR to the Regional Stabilisation Facility for the Lake Chad region. Together with an envisaged payment of a further 15 Mio. EUR in 2021, Germany’s support to the Facility will total 40 Mio. EUR (N18 billion).”

The German government further said the key aim of the Regional Stabilisation Facility was to improve safety, restore essential infrastructure and provide livelihood opportunities in communities affected by violent conflict in the Lake Chad region.

“To that effect, the programme works closely with communities in Nigeria, Niger, Chad and Cameroon. In Nigeria, the RSF operates in seven communities across Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States, where German contributions will total 13 Mio. EUR (N5.9 billion). A key component of the engagement is civil-military cooperation at both local and state levels to enable lasting stabilization results,” the German government said.