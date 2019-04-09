Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A Group, under the auspices of Equity and Justice (EJ), has called on the Federal Government to sanction the Rector of Auchi Polytechnic, Dr. Sanusi Jimoh, for employing 250 staff without following due process.

This was contained in a statement issued by the group’s Director of Publicity, Izuagbe John, and made available to newsmen in Benin.

Izuagbe said Jimoh had, during the polytechnic’s 25th convocation ceremony, said the institution employed 250 staff as part of practical steps towards solving the acute manpower shortage besetting the school.

He quoted the rector, thus: “To strengthen the staffing capacity of the institution to deliver effectively and efficiently on its academic and support services, 250 members of staff have been recruited. The staff have settled down to their duties, and early indications show that they will be a great asset to this institution.”

He said the recruitment of the 250 is at variance with the enabling laws as regards recruitment into the federal public service, which said all vacancies shall be advertised in, at least, two national newspapers, giving prospective candidates a minimum of six weeks within which to apply.

The director of publicity of the group said more worrisome was when the rector of the institution was said to have allegedly employed his son and placed him above his qualification and competence. He added that he has also been accused of employing about 12 members of his immediate family as staff of the institution.

He said they have reasons to fault the appropriateness or otherwise of the recruitment without strict adherence to the process and staff audit, to ascertain the exact numbers, competence and qualities of those said to have been employed by him.

He urged the appropriate ministry to investigate the employment scam and apply necessary sanctions where it is established that the rector has over stepped his bounds.

In his response, the institution’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mustapha Oshiobugie, said the school followed due process to recruit its staff.

“The polytechnic duly employed 250 staff to fill the existing vacancies in the institution. All due processes were followed.”