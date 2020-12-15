From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin



The Nigerian Army, yesterday, took over the premises of the Edo City Transport Service, (ECTS) to forestall possible breakdown of law and order in the establishment.



Recall that the staff of the transport company accused the Managing Director, Mrs. Edugie Agbonlahor of the company of not submitting their contributions of pension to the appropriate quota.



They also accused the MD of casualization of staff, non payment of two months salary and stagnation in their place of work.



The MD, Mrs. Edugie Agbonlahor has since put a lie to all their claims noting that the staff were being sanctioned for running their private transport line within the company and in order to whip up sentiment decided to come up with such accusations.



She called on the members of the public to disregard their claims.



However, Daily Sun reports that army have taken over the premises of the company following the Monday morning protest by the staff calling for the sack of their MD, Edugie.



Daily Sun also gathered that the buses have been packed inside the company’s premises while the gate is under lock and key.



Staff were seeing on mofty loitering around the premises.



Daily Sun also gathered that the non availability of the buses on the roads has made transport system to be very difficult in the metropolis as passengers jostled for other public buses to get to their destinations.