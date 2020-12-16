From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Nigerian Army, yesterday, took over the premises of the Edo City Transport Service, (ECTS) to forestall possible breakdown of law and order in the establishment.

The staff of the transport company had accused the Managing Director of the company, Mrs Edugie Agbonlahor, of not submitting their pension contributions to the appropriate quota.

They also accused the MD of casualisation of staff, non payment of two months salary and stagnation in their place of work.

The MD, Mrs. Edugie Agbonlahor, had since put a lie to all their claims, noting that the staff were being sanctioned for running their private transport line within the company and, in order to whip up sentiment, decided to come up with such accusations.

She called on members of the public to disregard their claims.

However, the army has taken over the premises of the company following Monday’s protest by the staff, calling for the sack of Edugie.

Daily Sun also gathered that the buses have been packed inside the company’s premises, while the gate is under lock and key.

Staff were seen loitering around the premises.

Daily Sun also gathered that the non availability of the buses on the roads has made transport system to be very difficult in the metropolis as passengers jostled for other public buses to get to their destinations.