Any moment from now, the biggest media awards in recent times, The Sun Awards, will get off the starting blocks. In all, “22 persons, ordinary Nigerians who made extraordinary marks,” are set to receive the 2018 edition of The Sun Awards.

Already, the event venue, Eko Hotel and Towers on Victoria Island, Lagos, is agog; the stage is set as the personalities make their way to the event venue.

This year’s lucky winners as the Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of The Sun Publishing Co Ltd, Mr Eric Osagie, put it are tagged “The Visionaries.”

Leading the pack is Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, “the fire-spitting, radical governor of Kaduna State, who is The Sun Man of the Year, 2018.”

Also on the honours lists are “Rt.Hon.Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, governor of Enugu State, Governor of the Year; Alhaji Kashim Shettima, governor of Borno State, Courage in Leadership award winner; Hon. Seriake Dickson, governor of Bayelsa State, Outstanding Politician of the Year and Justice Suzzette Nyesom-Wike, Most Supportive First Lady award winner, are visionaries in their own rights.

“We also have our Lifetime Achievement Award winners: Aremo Olusegun Osoba, ace reporter, media technocrat and former governor of Ogun State; iconic musician, King Sunny Ade and frontline politician and pacesetter, Sen. Florence Ita-Giwa. There is also legal titan, Chief Afe Babalola, SAN, our pioneer Education Entrepreneur of the Year award winner.

“In other categories, we have no less impressive array of super achievers: Mr Nnamdi Okonkwo, Managing Director of Fidelity Bank Plc, (Banker of the Year); Dr David Chukwudozie, Chairman of Dozzy Group (Manufacturer of the Year); Dr(Sir) Leemon Ikpea, Chairman, Lee Engineering and Construction Limited(Business Person of the Year).

“In the public service award category are Mr Nsima Ekere, chief executive officer of the Niger Delta Development Commission and Professor Ishaq Oloyede, registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, who emerged joint winners.

“Forbes-rated richest black woman and notable philanthropist, Mrs Folorunso Alakija and Emperor Chris Baywood, Chairman of Baywood Foundation, emerged joint winners in the humanitarian services category.

“Sports Personality of the Year award was also jointly won by world heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua and top striker in the national female team, Azeezat Oshoola.

“Two entertainment superstars, Genevieve Nnaji and David Adeleke, aka, Davido, are our Nollywood and Creative Personalities of the Year award winners, respectively.

And for their extraordinary commitment to their country and humanity, as well as demonstrable heroic feats, Mr Joe Blackson, who died after saving 13 people in a boat mishap, and Alhaji Abubakar Abdulkadir, a Muslim cleric, who saved about 300 Christians from being killed by herdsmen, are joint winners of The Sun Hero of the Year award.”

