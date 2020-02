Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The stage is set for the inauguration of Bayelsa State governor-elect, Senator Douye Diri as the fifth executive governor of Bayelsa State.

Already the parking lot of the Governor’s Office has prepared for the swearing-in ceremony while party faithful are awaiting the arrival of Diri, governors elected on the platform of the PDP and national leaders of the party.