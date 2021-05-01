Following a captivating quarter-final round which saw Chelsea, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain beat their respective counterparts, the UEFA Champions League semi-finals set up two must-see encounters as Chelsea maintained a slight edge over Real Madrid in a 1-1 draw on April 27 and Manchester City staged a controlled comeback to beat PSG 1-2 on April 28.

The semi-final round of the prestigious competition kicked off following week-long assertions with regards to the connective nature of football.

The situation could not have been timelier for sponsors, Heineken. This season, the brand launched the ‘Never Watching Alone’ campaign, to signal the unifying quality of the beautiful game of football.

As part of activities for the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League, the sponsors set out to elevate the experiences of fans and consumers, including launching a UCL-themed sleek can to compliment match-viewing occasions.

The brand seeks to build on this momentum in the semi-final with the launch of the Heineken UCL Challenge, involving influencers, Nancy Isime, Uti Nwachukwu, and VJ Adams.