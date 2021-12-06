Stories by Moses Akaigwe

The choices made by the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) as winners in the various categories at the awards ceremony held on Wednesday in Lagos, earned the organisers a critical acclaim as guests applauded the announcement of one winner after another.

While the top prize of 2021 Car of the Year went to Hyundai Creta, many a guest considered the Auto Manufacturer of the Year (Local Content) presented to Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company Ltd, Nnewi, as a well deserved honour. Ditto for the award presented to the breathtaking Geely Coolray SUV.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Equally applauded was the honour bestowed on the founder, Toyota Nigeria Limited, Chief Michael Ade.Ojo as Pillar of Nigeria Auto Industry; as well as the recognition of Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi (Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps) as Road Safety Personality of The Decade; and Chief Diana Chen (Chairman/CEO, CIG Group) as Nigeria’s Auto CEO of The Year

Also remarkable was the recognition of Director General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council {NADDC}, Jelani Aliyu as Auto Personality of the Year (Public Sector); and Jacky Hathiramani (Managing Director, Dana Motors) as Auto Personality of the Year (Corporate).

The journalists did not forget to dedicate an award to excellence in the most important aspect of vehicle marketing and usage – aftersales back-up, which went to Mandilas Motors for the quality services usually rendered by its workshops across the country.

At a colourful ceremony held at Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, the organisers explained that Innoson auto plant has made tremendous efforts to develop the industry especially by looking inwards and engaging in real manufacturing thereby impacting positively on the downstream firms.

Receiving the Auto Manufacturer of the Year a on behalf of the Chairman of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company Chief, Dr Innocent Ifediaso Chukwuma, the management and staff, the General Manager [Sales], Obum Osigwe, thanked NAJA for the recognition.

Osigwe described the awards as very credible, assuring that the honour would energise IVM to engage a higher gear in its efforts to manufacture vehicles needed by the Nigerian market.

“We will not relent as a company till our country is known around the world due to our vehicles,” the Sales Manager pledged, stressing that the company is constantly investing in the quality and reliability of its line-up of vehicles.

“Innoson Vehicles typifies the spirit of an average Nigerian. We will keep striving and working hard to make Nigerians proud,” Osigwe remarked.

Though Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company Ltd was officially commissioned by the then President Goodluck Jonathan in October, 2010, vehicle production had commenced about two years earlier with mini buses.

.Innoson has since added more products to the IVM line-up, including shuttle buses, bigger buses for mass transit, various pick-up truck models {some made for the security agencies}, sedans, SUVs, ambulances, family vans, and refuse management vehicles.

The expansion of the product range also led to the commissioning of two new plants in July 2021 and installation of an automated robotic paint spray booth, which was integrated into the production processes to increase efficiency and quality in the IVM factory complex.

A pointer to Innososn’s commitment to building vehicles according the customers’ needs is a batch of 100 mass transit buses the plant is currently producing for the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation {NNPC}, which will run on both compressed natural gas {CNG} and the usual fuel.

Part of the auto plant’s plan in the next few years is to see sundry IVM vehicles being widely used on the continent, leveraging on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) opportunities.

At the event, a long list of products, services and prominent personalities were also recognised by NAJA, including Mercedes-Benz S-Class – Luxury Car of The Year; Range Rover Velar, Luxury SUV of The Year; Toyota Hilux won the Pick-Up prize; and Lanre Shittu Motors (JAC) as Auto Plant of the Year (Truck).

Also on the awardees’ list was Shacman Nigeria (Transit Support Services) as Truck of The Year (Heavy Duty); Suzuki (CFAO) Outstanding Comeback; Toyota Starlet {Most Transformed New Entrant}; and Hyundai Kona {winner of the Electric vehicle category}.

PAN Nigeria Limited was named the Most Resilient Auto Assembler; Jet Systems, Electric Vehicle Promoter; OMAA, Gas-Powered Auto Assembler; Funmi Abiola and Beatrice Oyesile jointly earned Communication/Marketing Managers of the Year; and Massilia Motors as Most Innovative Auto Company of The Year.

Work & Play {Motor Rally Promoter}; Nord Tank {Outstanding New Pickup}; Geely Coolray {Compact SUV with Outstanding Design/Technology); GAC GS8 {Most Fascinating SUV}; Kia K5 Optima {Executive Car}; Autochek {Online Auto Company of the year; and Toyota Hiace {Mini Bus}, were other awardees.

Receiving the Outstanding Workshop of the Year plaque on behalf of Mandilas Enterprises Limited, the General Manager {Operations}, Pal Singh, and the General Manager, Mobility, Kemi Koyejo, said the award has enhanced the reputation of Mandilas as Nigeria’s foremost auto marketing company.

Addressing the guests, the Chairman of the planning committee of the 2021 NAJA Awards, Theodore Opara, explained that this year’s awards covered 2020 and 2021 because the event did not hold last year due to covid-19 restrictions.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

Also commenting, the Chairman of NAJA, Mike Ochonma, stated that the awards remain a credible means to review and reward players in the automotive industry in both the public and private sector

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .