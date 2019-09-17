Lawrence Enyoghasu

The Board of Trustee, Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos State have said they were investigating the cause of the crisis that has trailed the outcome of the 2019 general election of the group.

The BOT also announced a decision to take control of the group, pending the conclusion of the investigation.

Chairman of the BoT, Dr. Jonathan Nnaji said the election held at the National Stadium on August 31, has caused the group a lot trouble.

He said in the course of the investigation, Ozor Patrick Mba, Chief Sunday Udeh and Chief Cyril Eze would be interrogated, alongside the electoral committee members, and the outgoing president of the group, Ebele Ubani.