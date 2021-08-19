Following lingering issues emanating from the dispute on plot 432 at Ngozika Housing Estate, stakeholders in the area are calling on the State Assembly to revisit the decision of stay action on the estate to find out if the policy statement on it is complied with.

Chidubem Okeke, an architect practising in the State Capital said that a lot of unresolved issues may need the attention of the Legislature for the issue to be finally laid to rest. “I am not sure the State Legislature is aware of what is going on now on the issue, otherwise, they ought to revisit the matter and have a follow up till consummation is attained,” he said.

It will be recalled that the Anambra State House of Assembly Committee on Public Petitions recently directed the Anambra State Housing Development Corporation and the Alottee of plot 432 at Ngozika Housing Estate, Awka to maintain peace pending the conclusion of the matter by the House of Assembly.

The committee gave the directive during its meeting with both parties at the Assembly complex in Awka. House of Assembly Correspondent, Chukwuemeka Modilim reports that according to the petitioner, Mr. Chidi Obioha, his client, late Chief Marcel Ejikeme, purchased landed property at the said Estate with plot number 432 from the Anambra State Housing Development Corporation in 2000, at the sum of thirteen point five million.

He told the committee that when his client made attempt to take procession of the property, he was chased away by some land grabbers who told him that the land is not free from encumbrance as at the time of purchase.

He went further to say that several efforts made by the wife of the late Chief Ejikeme to take procession of the plot failed. The petitioner prayed the committee to look into the matter and serve justice to his client by way of refund of the money he paid for the land in in dispute or put his family in procession of the property.

On his part, the Director, Estate Services, Anambra State Housing Development Corporation, Mr. Anthony Nwofor, explained that the plot in question is not encumbered as it was purchased legally by the petitioner. He however, admitted that it was one of their plots that were grabbed by fraudsters and sold to a church group in Awka and some individuals and that the corporation is working hard to solve the problem.

Responding, the Chairman of the committee, Chief Emeka Aforka said that the committee will visit the plot of land in dispute to discover the truth and submit their recommendations to the State House of Assembly.