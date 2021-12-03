Following the various vices associated with operators in property environment, agents and landlords, it is becoming pertinent that those seeking accommodation may need to ask vital questions that will give them the right clues to the rules of engagement.

According to Mr. Igbanugoudu Okechukwu, an estate agent in Onitsha, Anambra State, it is high time that renters asked landlords critical questions prior to signing a lease.

He said that the search for a place to live can be long and tiring, but one can make the process a lot easier by coming in prepared with a set of questions. “You may have some non-negotiable terms, such as permitting pets on the premises, and asking the right questions to enable them narrow down their options,”he said.

He however said, it is not enough to ask questions. “You may get the answers you want through verbal discussion only to get betrayed down the line. For this reason and more, make sure to get these answers in writing and review your lease thoroughly before signing. Landlords can make the tenant selection and screening process faster and easier by partnering with a property management company,”he said.

According to Paul Udo Nweke, an independent developer in Awka, Anambra State, finding one’s dream house or apartment is a challenge in itself. “But the buck does not stop at that, but there are several factors to be considered before you rent a house or apartment. Better yet, there are several important questions that one should ask any house owner before moving in.

“The first and foremost is to ascertain the mode of payment for rent. Some owners insist on cash payments, others are very particular and ask for a cheque. Decide this beforehand to avoid any issues later on. Also there might be any late rent payment fess which can be imposed by the owner. Ascertain how much this will cost you since it has to be factored in with rent,”he stated.

Nweke said, renters must read the rent agreement carefully and find out exactly what the notice period will be like in case he wants to vacate. “Owners are very particular about notice period and insist on some tenants staying for the initial few months after moving in before they can even give them a notice period. Be careful of such conditions otherwise you might just end up in an apartment which is not working out for you, where this condition would pose a problem,”he advised.

In her contribution, Mrs. Olufunke Akanbi, a Lagos -based architect said, a renter must have a good talk with the owner, figure out what he likes and dislike in his apartment before signing a lease or an agreement. “You must find out what the guest policy is, whether you can have your friends over for a couple of days or put up with someone in your family. This policy is normally included in the lease agreement and something like this has to be discussed with owners before.

“Ask whether you can sublet the apartment in case you cannot meet the rent and want to split the expenses with someone. Normally this does not create much of an issue, but some owners and the community you are part of might be very particular about subletting. There are number of reasons in the end where the owner will sate and try not to give your security deposit back,”she said.

