By Maduka Nweke

Are you planning to construct a property in Lagos? There are various steps you need to follow for safety and regulations in the state. These include but not limited to these enumerated by building construction experts in Lagos.

Once you are embarking on a building project within Nigeria, particularly in Lagos State, the under-listed are the required documents which you should submit upon completion of your application form.

According to Mr. Ayo Banji, a Lagos- based Architect, before going forward to seeking approval documents, you must first of all conceive the idea and know whether it is going to be a bungalow or a storey/stairs building.

You must be able to know the location of choice. A location plan prepared by a relevant professional registered to practise in Nigeria covering a radius of about 250mm of the proposed site development. The plan should include adjacent developments, name of roads and other landmarks so sufficient to locate the development. It should be at a scale of 1:500.

Contact a certified architect who is aware of Lagos State building plan approval peculiarities to prepare a design and plan for you. He must be able to follow the listed tips like; Ensure that the rooms are cross-ventilated; Room sizes must not be less than 3m x 3.6m; Ensure that the scaling is correct; then use legible lines.

He said that there three copies of physical planning technical report of the proposed development. For an existing development, an audit report is required by a town planner registered to practice in Nigeria mostly for developers. Three copies of Environmental Impact assessment(EIA) report where the development for industrial, commercial and institutional complexes etc

Make enquiries to ascertain if the area is already sized by government for a future projects. One sun print survey plan signed by a surveyor registered to practice in Nigeria. The survey plan shall show access to the existing or proposed access to the site and shall be submitted with a photocopy each at the back of the five block of plans.

Seek information about the building of choice, contact the right contractors, then, the main documents that give the building approval. A photocopy of the current tax clearance certificate and development levy in case of an individual. PAYE certificate and tax clearance of at least two of its directors, company certificate of incorporation and income tax certificate.