Some stakeholders in the Nigerian education system have advocated for the appointment of productive people into relevant positions across public universities and higher institutions of learning for effective service delivery.

They made the call in Bauchi on Saturday at a civic reception in honor of Alh. Kabiru Aminu for the successful completion of his tenure as the second substantive Registrar, Federal University Kashere, Gombe State.

The immediate past Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) Prof Suleiman Bogoro, said public institutions required astute and good managerial skills as well as quality leadership for effective service delivery.

Also, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Umaru Pate, reiterated that appointment of productive hands into relevant positions across public universities and higher institutions could not be overemphasised.

He commended the meritorious service rendered by the former Registrar towards repositioning the university and called on others to emulate him.

The National President, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Mr Mukhtar Zubairu, described the celebrator as an exemplary person who impacted positively on the lives of many people and wished him success in his future endeavours.

Responding, the celebrator expressed appreciation for the honour done to him and prayed to God to restrengthen his cordial relationship with all the personalities that graced the occasion.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event featured a presentation of gifts and goodwill messages from friends, family members and well wishers.