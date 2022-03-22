Parents and teachers have called on school proprietors nationwide to promote sports development and provide sporting facilities for pupils to exhibit their talents.

The stakeholders gave the advice for sports development in schools at the maiden edition of the chess tournament for primary, junior and secondary students at Starfield College, Fagba, Lagos, which attracted seven private schools.

Chairman at the event, Dr. Akin Babafemi, said he was happy with sports development in some schools such as Starfield College and called on others to emulate the college

Babafemi stated that most schools don’t have sports facilities, adding “if schools are not placing emphasis on sports, how do we produce future champions? Schools should engage in age group sports.”

A parent of Starfield College, Stephen Akiogbe, tasked school owners to invest in sports facilities to develop and discover young talents among its pupils.

Akiogbe said when schools invest in sports, it would attract companies and sports associations to sponsor and hunt for new talents.

“There are sports that requires space but indoor is better. Starfield has taken the initiative to promote Chess among its pupils. Other schools should take a clue. I support my son in sports and it help develop him mentally and physical.”

The Sport Coordinator of Starfield College, Matilda Feyijimi, said it would be good if schools can invest in sports to groom and discover talents.

She said “Physical education is important in schools. My director of studies is interested in sports and he promotes sporting activities in the school. It would motivate pupils and make them to discover their talents in sports.

In his speech, the director of studies, Starfield College, Mr. Chris Eigbe, said when the thought to stage the event, he asked himself many questions to justify him it is desirable to mount the chess tournament.

He explained that the questions were answered when an internal tournament was organized in the secondary school to prepare students for the main event

Eigbe observed that many parents have realized that chess is a wonderful way to teach young children mathematical concepts and important thinking skills that can be used throughout their entire life.

He listed some other benefits of Chess to include concentration, decision making skills, deep thinking, problem solving, deep reasoning and critical thinking abilities, nothing “Chess helps improve self confidence and self worth, attention span and enlarged mental capacity.”

The director of studies said the college would continue to encourage its students to take interest in Chess by providing the time and environment necessary for its mastery.

At the end of the tournament, the primary category was won by Home Science Primary School, Oko-Oba followed by Cedars World Nursery and Primary School and the 3rd position went to Tofek School, Abule Egba.

In the senior category Starfield College went home with the trophy while Tofek Schools placed 2nd and third position went to Providence High School, Fagba.