By Lukman Olabiyi

The Old Student Association of Anwar-Ul Islam Model College, Agege, formerly Ahmadiya College, Agege, ACAOSA, have harped on the urgent need for restructuring of the education sector.

Many of the old students who spoke at the launch of a symposium endowment fund in honour of 95-year-old Alhaji Jimoh Gbadamosi, a former principal of the school, noted that only restructuring can effectively tackle the country’s education woes.

Guest Speaker of the event, Professor Murtala Bidmus stated that the reason Nigeria is not developed is because the education sector is not structured for development.

Speaking on the theme, ‘Education and Nation building,’ Prof Bidmus said: “Those who brought education to Nigeria were missionaries and it was only to serve their own purpose and not for the development of Nigeria.

“The Nigeria 1969 conference failed to address the education and the development of the country. The mindest of education today is not for development, but to go to school, get qualified, get a job, car, good salary, and you are okay, but not developed. Let us restructure our education and things will be better for all of us”.

Also speaking at the event the President General of ACAOSA, Mr Lawal Pedro (SAN), said that there should be restructuring in Education system, restructuring in our judicial system and there should be restructuring in our governance system that’s what this country needs.

He said “Education without purpose is just self actualisation and that will not lead to development. Go to China, in a single room they will be manufacturing something from inside and they will be exporting it to us. What have we done with our own education? Nothing.

“The problem with our education is that it needs to restructured to make it purposeful for development.”

Pedro also called for compromise between the federal government and Academic Staff Union of University, ASUU to end the ongoing ASUU strike.

He said: “I appeal to the Federal government and Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to give concessions in the fresh on- going discussion in the interest of the students and parents who can not afford foreign and private universities.

“If either party to the dispute gives concession that leads to return of lecturers and students to our public universities, that party will not be seen as weak but as haven sacrifice in the in the interest of the students and will be the hero.”

Other old students who attended the event include, Dr Mayowa Fasona, Prof Bilikis Okunneye, Prof Wahab Elias, Prof K. Adekoya, Ven Dr Ola Ogunjobi, among others.