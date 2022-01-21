By Maduka Nweke

The appointment of Mr Ayodeji Gbeleyi as the Chairman, Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) has been applauded by stakeholders in the real estate industry. The appointment, according to them ,will give the bank a focuse.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Paul Nweke, a property developer in Anambra State said that it is high time Federal Government checkmated activities of fraudsters in the sector. He said that for a long time the activities of the bank has not been felt by the public. “Let’s see if there will change with new pilot,”he said.

In the same vein, Lady Lynda Oyeshile, also a developer stated that people no longer access the facilities of the Bank. She noted that the new appointment will inject new life into the Bank. According to her,” The Bank really lost its mission of helping Nigerians own their houses. The process of accessing the facility became too cumbersome that a lot of people would prefer going through private lenders to help themselves,”she observed.

Recently, President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Ayodeji Gbeleyi as board chairman of the Federal Mortgage of Bank of Nigeria (FMBN). FMBN is the apex mortgage finance institution in the country and regulates the activities of primary mortgage loan originators.

The announcement was made on Friday in a statement issued by Femi Adesina, special adviser to the president on media and publicity. “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr Ayodeji Ariyo Gbeleyi as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Federal Mortgage of Bank of Nigeria (FMBN),” the statement reads. “A Chartered Accountant and an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Taxation, Gbeleyi is a well-known financial expert who was once a Commissioner for Finance in Lagos State as well as a player in the aviation sector. He replaces Chief Adewale Adesoji Adeeyo who passed on recently.” Gbeleyi was a former commissioner for finance in Lagos during the tenure of Babatunde Fashola with concur- rent responsibility for the oversight of the office of Public-Private Partnerships.

He has about 30-years post qualification hands-on experience in diverse sectors and multi-cultural work environments, including manufacturing, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), investment & commercial banking, insurance, project finance, telecoms, infrastructure and government.