From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Stakeholders including coaches have commended organizers of the Bayelsa State Governor’s Cup tagged “Prosperity Cup” for the introduction of foreign scouts programme for the competition.

FDC/VISTA GELENDZHIK scouting officials are currently in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa state capital for a three -day scouting programme at the Samson Siasia stadium.

The team led by renowned FIFA agent Ojo Paul Omamomo includes Nikita Poliakov, Dmitrii Churkin from FDC VISTA, as well as national coach Kennedy Boboye and ex international, Joseph Eyimofe

Head of scouting FDC/ VISTA GELENDZHIK scouting Mr Nikita Poliakov charged the participating players in the trial to give their best as they are in Nigeria to identify budding talents that could begin a playing career in Europe by combining Football and education in one of the best football academies in Europe.

In an interview secretary of the Bayelsa State Football Association, Mr Diseye Nwankwe said this years’ edition of the Prosperity Cup has taken another dimension with involvement of foreign scouts, stating that the platform would give opportunity to young Bayelsans to showcase their talents.

According to him from what he has seen Mr Nwankwe had seen so far he was optimistic that the Prosperity Cup would produce players that would soon begin to feed Europeans clubs.

Coach of Dream Boys, Football Academy of Odi Dift Edike said grassroots football cannot thrive without competition like prosperity cup, adding that the introduction of a scouting programme by the organizers has given hope to players and grassroots coaches.

While appreciating Governor Douye Diri for financing the tournament, Edike noted that he was satisfied with the level of progress made in the Prosperity Cup by various participating teams and players.

Technical Adviser of Bayelsa United and member Prosperity Cup technical committee Diepreye Teibowei urged the players to make use of the opportunity provided by the Prosperity administration, describing the programme as soul lifting to young Bayelsans.

Also speaking, a member technical committee of the Prosperity Cup,Mr Ada Gwegwe said since the creation of Bayelsa State, this is the first time a grassroots competition is getting global attention as well as attracting foreign scouts in Europe.

The Prosperity Cup 2022 proceeded on the 2nd scheduled break this weekend to host the 2nd International Football trials presently taking place in Yenagoa.