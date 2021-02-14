As the global community accelerates efforts to achieve the global goals in the decade of action for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), stakeholders have validated a strategic implementation plan for the attainment of the development agenda in Nigeria for the next 10 years.

The document titled: Nigeria Sustainable Development Goals Implementation Plan (2020 – 2030) was unanimously endorsed by over 300 participants drawn from the civil society, public and private sectors at the physical/virtual validation workshop hosted by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs in Abuja on Tuesday.

The document outlines elaborate plans for monitoring, evaluation, reporting, financing, advocacy and sensitisation for the SDGs in the next 10 years.

In her remarks, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, said it was important to develop a strategic implementation Plan for the SDGs as Nigeria joins in the decade of action, particularly as the country is developing a successor plan to the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, ERGP.

“As Nigeria develops a successor development plan to the ERGP in 2020, the mainstreaming of the SDGs into the medium and long-term development plans is imperative. The SDGs are being mainstreamed and integrated into the various thematic areas of the Plan.

“Consequently, SDGs’ implementation and its monitoring shall hinge on the Plan processes. In this ‘Decade of Action’ for the Global Goals, Nigeria will adopt ‘holistic cum heuristic’ approaches and will continue to utilize national development planning as the primary instrument to drive SDGs implementation,” she said.

The presidential aide added that the Nigerian government has demonstrated strong commitment in the overall implementation of the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development, adding that institutional frameworks have been established at the national and sub-national levels to support effective implementation of the global goals.

She reiterated that the SDGs cannot be achieved with stand-alone policies and programmes/projects and therefore, the goals must be deliberately integrated into national and subnational policies and development plans.