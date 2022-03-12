From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Stakeholders in the Kano State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have commenced consultations at various levels ahead of the reported resolve of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to defect from the party to a new platform.

A senior member of a rival faction of the party led by Ambassador Aminu Wali confirmed the development and described Kwankwaso’s moves to dump the PDP as the most welcomed political development in the state, even as he insisted that his exit would pave way for the revival of the party in the state.

He confirmed that members of the Wali’s faction has commenced consultations with several groups in the state to address the consequences of his departure on the fortunes of the party in the state.

Daily Sun investigation also indicated that members of the Kwankwassiyya Movement are currently divided about his new adventure, with a sizable number not convinced the new platform would serve as vehicle for their own personal ambition.

While his die- hard loyalist and the current state party chairman, Shehu Wada Shagagi has since hinted at his desire to remain in the PDP, another set of red –cap apostles were in Abuja during the week to consult with Senator Ibrahim Shekarau(APC Kano Central District) on the way forward.

Investigation by Sunday Sun indicated that the chieftains included a one -time member of the House of Representatives, Danburun Abubakar Nuhu, a former Commissioner under Kwankwaso, Yusuf Dambatta, Hadiza Adedo and one Engineer Bashir among others.

Also said to have visited Shekarau during the week, “for consultation” included a former Chief of Staff, Kano State Government House, Yunusa Adamu Dangwoni.

Dambatta, who spoke to Sunday Sun by phone, affirmed that they were in Shekaru’s house in Abuja as part of efforts to continue to seek for the greatest political good of Kano State.

It could be recalled that reports of Senator Kwankwaso’s impending exit from the PDP have been in the public domain for weeks.

About two weeks ago he convened the National Movement (NIM), which brought together politicians of different backgrounds in Abuja while a few days later he reportedly began talks with the leaders of the New Nigeria Peoples Party.