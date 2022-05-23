From Fred Itua, Abuja

The New Nigeria Dream Initiative (NNDI), on Monday, began an interaction with presidential aspirants of the various political parties with the aim of bringing greater engagement between the government and the governed.

The engagement took place in Abuja with two presidential aspirants in attendance. They are Maj-Gen. John Gbor (retd) of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Ruby Isaac Chinenye of the Young Progressives Party (YPP).

The national coordinator of NNDI, Dr Breakforth Abraham Onwubuya, said they are determined to assist in salvaging Nigeria through advocacies for citizenship participation in electoral processes and credible leadership.

He stated the belief that the 2023 general election will be a watershed and defining moment in our history as a nation and

people.

Onwubuya noted that aspirants offering themselves for the highest political offices in the country, NNDI considers it expedient to provide a platform for them to address ordinary Nigerians and canvass for delegates’ votes.

He said this will give them the ample opportunity to flag and trade themselves to the people who will be the ultimate decider.

Onwubuya said the exercise will afford the organisation the break to assess them given the fact that at the end of primaries NNDI would recommend to Nigerians who to vote.

He urged all Nigerians to admonish delegates to think about Nigeria first before thinking about what they will gain personally.

Also speaking, the project principal consultant of the group, Rev Justin C Ogwuegbe, tasked all Nigerians to sensitise their neighbours towards making sure that our votes do not only count but dominate theirs.

Chairman of the occasion and former Inspector General of Police, Mike Okiro said, NNDI was established to bring new light to political discussions in Nigeria and the need for both effective leadership and pragmatic followership.

He informed that NNDI would soon begin an opinion poll whereby candidates’ capacity will be assessed that will be championed by the people.

Presidential aspirant APGA, Gbor who said that his driving force for his fellow countrymen was love, stated that good leadership was needed to retool the country.

Also speaking, Chinenye of YPP said Nigeria’s situation at present needed a rescuer with capable leadership potential.