By Steve Agbota

Some concerned stakeholders in the maritime sector have decried the failure to adhere to due process before suspending the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Usman.

The stakeholders, who spoke to journalists, said the suspension was inimical to women inclusion effort in the maritime sector.

They said Usman should have been giving fair hearing to defend herself in allegations made against her before the suspension order.

Speaking with maritime journalists, Coordinator, Save Nigeria Freight Forwarders, Osita Chukwu, said Usman has been making steady progress in the sector and does not deserve such treatment from the government, especially when the allegations have not been substantiated.

“If an allegation is made, you should allow the person to defend herself rather than suspending her. She has been the one making moves to reform the industry,” he said.

Immediate past president of WISTA, Mary Hamman said: “The only aspect I frown at is her not being queried before getting suspended. I thinks in line with civil service rules, she should have been queried first, and allowed to respond before any action will be taken against her.”

President of the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), Increase Uche, said Usman’s removal was a setback to the campaign for women inclusion in government.