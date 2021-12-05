(NAN)

The National Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME) says efforts are in place to ensure a hitch-free 18th Micro Small and Medium Enterprises summit and exhibition scheduled for Thursday and Friday in Abuja.

A statement issued on Sunday in Abuja by the Executive Secretary of NASME, Mr Eke Ubiji, said that the event would provide an avenue for industry experts to discuss a regulatory framework for full participation in the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

According to Ubiji, the event is expected to draw attention to the huge potentials of AfCFTA for economic development through job creation, income generation, and structural transformation of the economies of African countries in general and Nigeria’s economy in particular.

The theme of the summit is “Positioning MSMEs for African Continental Free Trade Agreement Opportunities”.

“The event promises to attract stakeholders and captains of industries and participants from all walks of life to Abuja to witness several activities that have been carefully lined up including panel discussions and networking.

“Others include an exhibition of locally manufactured products and services by our cherished MSMEs across Nigeria,” he said.

Ubiji added that issues of finance options for full participation in AfCFTA, threats and opportunities in creating a single market as well as enhancing competitiveness and creating more profitable opportunities for MSMEs through the AfCFTA would be discussed.

The event will be declared open by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, while the keynote address will be delivered by the Minister of State, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Maryam Katagum.

Other dignitaries expected are Governors of the North Central states, Ministers of relevant Ministries, Director Generals/CEOs of Federal and State MDAs, and the Organized Private Sector (OPS).

