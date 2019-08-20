Amidst the challenges that Nigerian teachers are facing in the area of professional motivation, work friendly environment and training among other incentives, discussions that center on recruiting, supporting, and empowering teachers as well as inspiring future oriented teaching, will take centre stage at the third edition of The Lagos Teachers’ Conference.

The conference will congregate speakers, panellists to discuss on how to build capacity and strengthen competence through exposure to relevant information, vital skills and current teaching principles, styles and techniques.

Olufemi Orawusi, coordinator, Educational Aid Global Initiative (Edu-Aid), a Non-Governmental Organisation of Covenant Christian Centre says experts with decades of experiences in the field of education and teacher training will be on hand to share best and current practices regarding mentoring, instruction and motivation of students for best possible outcomes.

Orawusi in a statement said the conference scheduled for Saturday, August 24th, 2019 with the theme: Teaching for the future said massive investment in recruiting, supporting, and empowering teachers has been identified as a major key in realising the Sustainable DevelopmentGgoals (SDG 4), which is the new global education goal that is at the heart of the Education 2030 Agenda.

Orawusi disclosed that the event will serve as a platform for teachers to interact, build networks and develop relationships that will advance the teaching profession.

His words: “The conference will be discussing topics such as exploring evolving learning paradigms for improved teaching, positioned to build up and prepare 21st century students for the future’

“Education governance in Nigeria: pitfalls and roadmap to effective transformation; innovation for improvement of learning experience in Nigerian schools: gaps and opportunities and the career teacher: professional development and career progression pathways for the future oriented teacher”

Industry experts expected to share their experiences at the conference include: Modupe Adefeso-Olateju, managing director, The Education Partnership Centre (TEP Centre) and a policy expert specialising in public-private partnerships in education; Rufai Oseni Rufai Oseni.