Maduka Nweke

Stakeholders at the Mega Housing Summit sponsored by Lifepage, a real estate company, have unanimously agreed that real estate is a vehicle for creating wealth.

In his speech, Mr. Oladipupo Clementsß, CEO, Lifepage said real estate is not just suitable for creating wealth, its also suitable for preserving wealth. He said that, although the company has been into real estate, it is a human capital and development call that it has welcome as a way of lessening the people’s sufferings through reduction of the housing deficits.

“We are not unfamiliar with training and empowerment as we have been doing all kinds of event for quite a while now over the last 7 years. But this particular Mega Housing Summit has been set up as part of our commitment to ensure that Nigerians own their own homes as well as create their own wealth. We have added some other events within the summit primarily because we wanted to address the various audience that were presently in attendance,”he said.

He said that other speakers at the Summit included, Praise Fowowe who will be taking on how to turn your house into a home. He also informed the press that a consultant from Alder Consulting Firm will be speaking on how to unlock the wealth in your brand.

“Ola Ajayi from Nopeus Solutions will be addressing the participants on how to add speed to your business. We know business people are going to be present and also entrepreneurs too. So we want them to understand the power of unlocking wealth as i mentioned earlier.

Life page is in the business of making life richer and the reason to make that happen is the reason for putting this summit together. We know that if you know better you can do better. We know that once people get enlightened and educated in certain areas of life, it will impact on their outcomes and for us in the real estate, that is the reason for putting this events together.

Two or three of the speakers in this summit will address issues that relates to real estate. I will speak on how to create wealth using the vehicle of real estate. We will be deploring technology and data to drive our target as there are a lot of Nigerians in the diaspora that want to invest in real estate. They have been emphasizing that without data and technology they will not be able to get across to them. So data will be playing a big role in Lifepage real estate group. We want to impact the economy with a far wider reach.

In his opinion, Dr Olumide Emmanuel, CEO, The Common Sense Group and Apostle in the Market place stated that housing issue is very key because it is one of mans basic needs and in other to solve the housing needs of Nigerians, it going to be more of collaboration. The government, the private sector have to come together to create a holistic approach. Number one, we need to work on our policies because the policies will help people to acquire land easily and also acquire documentation through the land.

When someone has a plot of land and the plot of land does not have document, the value of that plot of land is affected. The one with document will add value. We also have to work on our infrastructure for instant some of our property in the UK are like between Lagoa to Akure but there are fast trains so you can get from Lagos to Ibadan in less than 30 mins because of the fast trains. But in Nigeria from Lagos to Ibadan will probably cost you 4 hours. So infrastructure is very important.