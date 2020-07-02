Chinyere Anyanwu

In a bid to boost the fight against protein deficiency challenge in the country, experts from various fields have proffered solutions aimed at tackling the scourge headlong. They called for nationwide campaign to sensitise the citizenry on the immense benefits of protein-rich diets to health and well-being in addition to exploring cheaper sources of protein.

Drawn from the medical, agriculture, nutrition and research sectors, the professionals made the recommendations during the Protein Deficiency Awareness Webinar with the theme, “Nigeria’s Food Culture and the Challenge of Protein Deficiency”.

During the webinar, the keynote speaker, the Medical Director of Pinecrest Specialist Hospital and public health practitioner, Dr. Omadeli Boyo, analysed the link between Nigerians’ cultural attitude to food and protein deficiency, noting that the country is contending with “extreme malnutrition” owing to food choices tilting heavily towards carbohydrates.

Boyo said, “we have iron deficiency anaemia in Nigeria, protein energy malnutrition, Vitamin A deficiency, and iron deficiency disorder,” noting the need to, “educate people on the danger of malnutrition” and the need for food culture change. He, however, added that the change should follow a gradual process as change cannot happen overnight.

He also drew attention to the importance of debunking myths about some protein-rich foods that are regarded as taboos in some communities such as baring pregnant women from eating snails and children from eating eggs. He equally advised against overcooking plant protein food sources, as proteins are destroyed by excessive heat. For his part, the President of Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN), Ezekiel Ibrahim, highlighted the importance of poultry products in any fight against protein deficiency, stating the need for government to “rejig the economy to ensure that food becomes very cheap and affordable.”