Stakeholders in Bauchi State on Friday called for the integration of the Almajiri Education into the Modern System of Education in Nigeria.

They made the call during an Advocacy visit to the relevant ministries, organised by the Civil Society legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) in Bauchi.

The move, they said, will address the issue of street begging and out-of-school children.

Mrs Comfort Attah, Executive Director, Attah Sisters Helping Hand (ASHH) said:”to this will ensure that the children learn both Western and Islamic knowledge simultaneously,.

“We need to also upgrade the existing structures for better Impact on the Almajiri system,” she said.

Also speaking, Hajiya Jamila Sule, representative of civil society of (CSO) said there is a need to overhaul the Almajiri education system.

“Budgetary provision should be made in the state annual budgets to cater for the welfare of the Almajiri system for sustainable impact. Instead of ad-hoc interventions by the government that don’t have a future and deny the almajiri children their right and opportunities,” Sule said.

Sule called for funds and resources to be set aside for almajiri intervention programme and released directly to their handlers to avoid diversion.

Also speaking, Mrs Lovelyn Gabriel, from CISLAC urged government to expedite efforts in passing child protection laws that align with the culture and beliefs of the people of the state.

Gabriel also appealed to stakeholders to be committed in protecting the almajiri children.

”It is regrettable that the almajiri children have been in the area of health.

Responding, Mr Jibrin Yusuf, Director Donor Technical and cooperation of the state Ministry of Budget and Planning, urged NGOs and CSOs to advocate to the relevant ministries for inclusion of the almajiri system in their budget.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that participants paid an advocacy visit to the relevant ministries that includes, Education, Women and child Development, Religious affairs and Budget and Planning among others.(NAN)

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.