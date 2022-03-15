By Emma Jemegah

With Lobi Stars losing their last three matches, including two at home, culminating in the sack of the coach, Eddy Dombraye, some stakeholders in the team have called for the dissolution of the management board.

Speaking on behalf of the stakeholders, a former staff of the team, Harry Yatchi, posited that the problem besetting Lobi Stars is beyond the sacked coach.

According to Yatchi, the composition of the management committee is wrong, stressing that the members have no experience of club management in the country.

Yatchi lamented that the removal of the secretary and the team coordinator by the management has started taking toll on the team and called on the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, to remove the team from the Deputy Governor’s office to the Sports Ministry to salvage the situation.

“Lobi Stars and Rangers are the only teams that have not been relegated from the NPFL but from the look of things, Lobi Stars might just go down this season. The management has no record of club management while the Deputy Governor has no time to effectively supervise the team because of the coming elections,” he said.