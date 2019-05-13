Stakeholders in Nigeria’s maritime industry have commended APM Terminals for maintaining an excellent safety record in its operation at the Lagos Port Complex, Apapa.

The commendation was given on Tuesday at the commemoration of the 2019 Global Safety Day with the theme ‘Safety Differently – Learning from the way we work’.

The stakeholders, which include representatives of the truckers’ union, shipping lines and licensed Customs agents, noted that APM Terminals has recorded zero fatality in its operation in more than four years.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director of APM Terminals Apapa, Mr. Martin Jacob, appreciated employees of the company for living up to their safety responsibilities and upholding their commitment to safety as their license to operate.

He also commended the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) for its commitment to a safe port environment especially at APM Terminals Apapa, with the recent acquisition of modern of firefighting equipment made available for safety and fire drills, which has contributed to improving safety records of APM Terminals Apapa.

Mr. Jacob said this year’s Global Safety Day theme is about continuous listening to and learning from the workforce when it comes to safety to contribute to safe and successful work outcomes. He said APM Terminals Apapa’s continuous effort at improving safety at the workplace is yielding the desired results, stating that the company is committed to ensuring not just the safety of its assets but the safety of its employees, customers, contractors and visitors at the facility daily.

The Managing Director of PIL Nigeria Limited, Mr. Jack Landgrishe, the Managing Director of Lansal Limited, Mr. Francoius Joseph Ossude and the Commercial Director of Maersk Nigeria Limited, Mr. Richard Smith, who were at the event, poured encomiums on APM Terminals Apapa for ensuring the safety of lives and cargo at the port.