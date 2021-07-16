Some Stakeholders in Ondo State have commended the Federal Government on the Special Public Work Programme (SPW) under which 774,000 Nigerians will be employed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the SPW is a labour- based light equipment programme designed to create transient jobs for unskilled, semi-skilled and graduates Nigerians.

Each participant will be paid N20,000 a month.

The stakeholders spoke with NAN, on Thursday in Akure, on the sidelines of the monthly review meeting of the committee saddled with the programme in the state.

The Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the state, Rev. John Oladapo, told NAN that the programme was a welcome development.

Oladapo, who is a member of the committee, said the few people that have received their payment, either part or full payment, were thanking the government for the intervention programme.

“The special intervention programme by the Federal Government is a welcomed one, and it is a way of assisting the downtrodden and we have been seeing the effects in our communities.

“We want to appreciate the Federal Government for having it in mind, and we appreciate God for the state and the chairperson for carrying everyone along in the programme.

“The few people that have received their own are appreciating the government,” he said.

Oladapo urged the beneficiaries to use the money judiciously and plough it into their businesses, as part of their contribution to the economy.

Also, a traditional ruler, Olubaka of Oka Akoko, Oba Yusuf Adeleye, told NAN that the Federal Government must be commended for the programme because it had helped his subjects that benefited in different ways.

The traditional ruler, represented by Chief Jimoh Ayeniwa, said some farmers used the money to buy motorcycles to ease their transportation blues, while some ploughed it into their businesses.

“It is a laudable programme, though the money may look small, but having N20,000 at this crucial period is something for our people.

“In my community, some bought motorcycles to ease their farming, some acquired used sewing machines, some went into ‘garri’ trading. These showed that the programme has come a long way to improve the welfare of our people,” he said.

Committee Secretary Dare Awokoya said the meeting was to review the performance and get field reports.

Awokoya, who also doubles as the State Coordinator of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), said the evidence-based results from the committee showed that the programme was laudable.

However, the Chairperson of the Committee, Mrs Olubunmi Ademosun, urged committee members to continue to be upright in their dealings.

Ademosun, who is a Special Adviser to Governor on Public and Intergovernmental Relations, promised that no local government would be shortchanged. (NAN)

